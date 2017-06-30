Hot dog-eating champ does something h...

Hot dog-eating champ does something he never gets to do

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

I've been covering the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4 at Coney Island since the days when Frank "Hollywood" Dellarosa was the Superhero of Surf Avenue, even though 21 hot dogs and buns was the best he ever mustered . So, sure, as dean of the hot dog contest press corps, I'm impressed that Joey "Jaws" Chestnut has not only won nine of the last 10 contests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 54 min Guinness Drinker 4,359
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Ed Norton 63,894
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 3 hr Paul Yanks 338,159
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 3 hr Paul Yanks 45,150
Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16) 3 hr Max alverez 217
The United Hates of America (Sep '10) 4 hr 2 Dogs 2,966
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 6 hr Princess Hey 18,189
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,738 • Total comments across all topics: 282,219,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC