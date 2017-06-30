Ellis Island celebrates immigrant roo...

Ellis Island celebrates immigrant roots of American hot dog

Like many American families, the humble hot dog can trace its roots to New York's Ellis Island, where an exhibit called "Hot Out of the Melting Pot: A History of the Hot Dog in America" is set to run through July at the National Museum of Immigration. Twelve million people took their first steps on U.S. soil at that island's immigration processing center from 1892 through 1954, including those who went on to found hot dog makers Hebrew National, Nathan's Famous, Sabrett, Vienna Beef, and Walter's.

