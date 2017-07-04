Elderly man beat intruder to death with coat rack, shopping cart
The elderly Brooklyn man who fatally beat a home invader told The Post on Monday how he fought back with a coat rack, shopping cart - and even his own walker - and then used his medical-alert button to summon help. "I gave it all that I could to stop him from hurting me - I thought I was dead,'' a bruised Cecil Brown, 69, said from his hospital bed at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|15 min
|Paul Yanks
|338,170
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|31 min
|Paul Yanks
|45,170
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|37 min
|Maude
|4,355
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Dudley
|314,771
|Our Independence Day Message for Tim Cook
|2 hr
|America Speaks Back
|1
|Statehood for Puerto Rico!
|3 hr
|Tony
|29
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,898
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC