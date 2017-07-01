Doctor Killed in NYC Shooting Died Helping a Co-Worker
Authorities have identified the doctor killed Friday when a former employee went on a rampage at a New York City hospital as Dr. Tracy Tam, 32, of Queens. She was a family medicine doctor assigned to the department of psychiatry.
