Doctor Killed at Bronx Hospital a 'Mo...

Doctor Killed at Bronx Hospital a 'Monumental Loss for Us'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The New York Times

She was not supposed to be working on Friday at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center, making afternoon rounds on the 17th floor. Dr. Tracy Sin-Yee Tam usually worked in a ground-level family medicine clinic, where she would treat patients from the hospital's South Bronx neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 25 min NEMO 4,342
The United Hates of America (Sep '10) 30 min ILAL 2,965
We VS We (Nov '09) 33 min ILAL 2,540
Whine and Cheese: Where are the crackers (Dec '09) 51 min ILAL 1,474
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 52 min the don 338,124
TRUMP - " Your President is NOT a CROOK ! " 54 min Old Millennia Tramp 5
TRUMP TAX RETURNS Missing ! WHERE ARE THEY ? 1 hr ITs ALL HILLARYs ... 7
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 5 hr jimi-yank 45,139
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,259 • Total comments across all topics: 282,206,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC