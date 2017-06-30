Construction site from hell rains metal, concrete on New Yorkers
In recent months, it's been risky walking, or even driving, by the construction site at 200 E. 59th St. where a 35-story luxury condo is rising into the sky. The 50-year-old veteran cabbie was waiting at a red light on Third Ave. next to the site the morning of May 11 when out of nowhere came an explosion above his head.
