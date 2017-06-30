Construction site from hell rains metal, concrete on New Yorkers

In recent months, it's been risky walking, or even driving, by the construction site at 200 E. 59th St. where a 35-story luxury condo is rising into the sky. The 50-year-old veteran cabbie was waiting at a red light on Third Ave. next to the site the morning of May 11 when out of nowhere came an explosion above his head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.