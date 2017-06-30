Confederate street names stir debate in ... New York City?
Two of the Confederate Army's best-known leaders have streets named for them in a place not normally associated with the Southern side of the Civil War - New York City. Now some elected officials are trying to undo it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|12 min
|jimi-yank
|338,083
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|14 min
|jimi-yank
|45,128
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Soetoro
|63,870
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|1 hr
|Halle Berry Sister
|16,781
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|Halle Berry Sister
|18,161
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|weaponX
|314,742
|nutty doctor shoots up n y c hospital
|2 hr
|trump hero to r...
|14
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Gay Mark
|1,771
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|7 hr
|Political Incorre...
|4,316
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC