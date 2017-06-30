Confederate street names stir debate in ... New York City?
In this June 27, 2017 photo, a plaque marks a maple tree planted by Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on the grounds of St. John's Episcopal Church in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|BloodyMegynKelly
|13,401
|Statehood for Puerto Rico!
|2 hr
|you hate the truth
|25
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|2 hr
|Guinness Drinker
|4,317
|nutty doctor shoots up n y c hospital
|2 hr
|you hate the truth
|15
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|Paul Yanks
|338,086
|Ginsburg loses again harness at meadowlands
|3 hr
|Flagrant Results
|1
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|3 hr
|Princess Hey
|16,786
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|4 hr
|jimi-yank
|45,128
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|Gay Mark
|1,771
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC