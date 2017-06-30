Chomping champs face off at July 4 hot dog eating contest
Contestants weighed in ahead of Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest held annually in Coney Island. Joey Chestnut is the reigning male champion, eating 70 hot dogs and buns last year.
