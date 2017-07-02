All aboard: New NYC ferry fleet puts out call for deckhands
Winslo Edwards' new office is on the shimmering waterways around New York City, his backdrop its sweeping skyline, his job title: deckhand. Edwards, a 55-year-old Brooklyn man who had been struggling since he was laid off as a transit worker five years ago, was lured by the chance to work on the city's new fleet of high-tech ferries, especially since it required no maritime experience, only a high-school diploma, people skills and ambition for advancement.
