2 People Killed in Triple Shooting in Queens, NYPD Says

13 hrs ago

Two people were fatally gunned down in a triple shooting on 170th Street the morning after Independence Day, police said. The three people, a 27-year-old woman and two men, 28 and 32, were outside 107-07 170th St., near 107th Avenue, when the gunfire erupted about 3:38 a.m., NYPD officials said.

