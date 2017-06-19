Woman killed, 86-year-old husband hur...

Woman killed, 86-year-old husband hurt in Manhattan fire

10 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

An 88-year-old woman was killed and her husband hurt Monday when a fire erupted inside their Manhattan apartment, police said. Firefighters rushed into the Morningside Heights apartment along La Salle St., near Amsterdam Ave., around 7:30 p.m. and found the elderly couple inside, cops said.

