With flood of tourists ahead, will St...

With flood of tourists ahead, will Staten Island be a terror target?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SILive.com

If the developers of the New York Wheel and Empire Outlets are correct that thousands of tourists will pour off the Staten Island Ferry and into St. George every day, the area could become a terrorist target, experts say. Both attractions are planning spring 2018 openings, and while there's disagreement on how many people will take the ferry or bus and how many others will drive, there's no debate that the North Shore will see more crowds than it does now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clinton remain in firm control of Dem party 8 min you hate the truth 4
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 14 min YANKEES 4 LIFE 337,542
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 29 min Political Incorre... 3,978
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 33 min 40ish 16,686
TRUMP EXECUTIVE ORDER Blocked Again ! 2 hr NYStateOfMind 15
Criminal Behavior as usual between Governor Chr... 2 hr NYStateOfMind 2
Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16) 2 hr NYStateOfMind 197
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 7 hr Paul Yanks 1,738
Skype Names Sun kumbayamylord1 66
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for New York County was issued at June 12 at 2:42PM EDT

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,084 • Total comments across all topics: 281,709,747

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC