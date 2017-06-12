With flood of tourists ahead, will Staten Island be a terror target?
If the developers of the New York Wheel and Empire Outlets are correct that thousands of tourists will pour off the Staten Island Ferry and into St. George every day, the area could become a terrorist target, experts say. Both attractions are planning spring 2018 openings, and while there's disagreement on how many people will take the ferry or bus and how many others will drive, there's no debate that the North Shore will see more crowds than it does now.
