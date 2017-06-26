William Parker, Anais Maviel, and Leo...

William Parker, Anais Maviel, and Leonid Galaganov at New Revolution Arts Series

William Parker, Anais Maviel, and Leonid Galaganov New Revolution Arts Series Brooklyn, New York April 8, 2017 Sometimes, the underground is also the above-ground. Such is the case on the free improvisation scene in New York City, where one is more likely to see well-known players at a house show or pop-up venue than in a club.

