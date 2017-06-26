William Parker, Anais Maviel, and Leonid Galaganov at New Revolution Arts Series
William Parker, Anais Maviel, and Leonid Galaganov New Revolution Arts Series Brooklyn, New York April 8, 2017 Sometimes, the underground is also the above-ground. Such is the case on the free improvisation scene in New York City, where one is more likely to see well-known players at a house show or pop-up venue than in a club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|4 min
|SweLL GirL
|16,765
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|4 min
|Poop pouch Jimiyank
|337,957
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|6 min
|SweLL GirL
|18,130
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|6 hr
|Carlos
|45,079
|WARNING About Steve Pulaski
|8 hr
|WarForOil
|4
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|OussideU2
|1,767
|Can you fart in a jar and screw on the lid
|10 hr
|Carlos
|4
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|16 hr
|NEMO
|4,251
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC