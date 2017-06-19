Wife Sues To Rescind Death Certificat...

Wife Sues To Rescind Death Certificate Of Comatose Brooklyn Man

The wife of a Brooklyn man on life support has asked Brooklyn's Supreme Court to rescind a death certificate that she said was issued in error. New York-Presbyterian Hospital on May 31 issued a death certificate for Yechezkel Nakar, 68, several weeks after he was admitted to the hospital and suffered a stroke, the New York Post reported Sunday.

