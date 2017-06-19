Wife Sues To Rescind Death Certificate Of Comatose Brooklyn Man
The wife of a Brooklyn man on life support has asked Brooklyn's Supreme Court to rescind a death certificate that she said was issued in error. New York-Presbyterian Hospital on May 31 issued a death certificate for Yechezkel Nakar, 68, several weeks after he was admitted to the hospital and suffered a stroke, the New York Post reported Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|55 min
|Princess Hey
|18,085
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|56 min
|Princess Hey
|16,721
|Skype Names
|1 hr
|Tim
|87
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|LESTER
|314,650
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|5 hr
|Wall specialist
|4,146
|Stevie - (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|kop
|181
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|6 hr
|latty
|337,747
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|23 hr
|Humpty Dance
|1,764
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC