What's wrong with this pic?

The Atlanta-based airline has recently teamed up with Tinder to transform the exterior of Brooklyn building into a "dating wall" covered in worldly murals depicting nine different Delta destinations. According to a press release, the idea is for Brooklynites to snap photos near the murals, upload them to their dating profiles, and trick unsuspecting Tinder dates into thinking they're more well-traveled than they actually are.
