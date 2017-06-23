What's wrong with this pic?

The Atlanta-based airline has recently teamed up with Tinder to transform the exterior of Brooklyn building into a "dating wall" covered in worldly murals depicting nine different Delta destinations. According to a press release, the idea is for Brooklynites to snap photos near the murals, upload them to their dating profiles, and trick unsuspecting Tinder dates into thinking they're more well-traveled than they actually are.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.