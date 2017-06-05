Westchester Police Assist In Drug Trafficking Bust Resulting In 9 Arrests
Nine members of a drug trafficking organization were charged Thursday with distributing a variety of narcotics, including heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine, in and around Rockland. The indictment alleges that the use of heroin distributed by defendant and 49-year-old Haverstraw resident Robert "Facey" Diaz resulted in serious bodily injury to a victim on Dec. 15, 2016 in Queens, according to Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon Kim, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Zugibe and Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration James J. Hunt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Scarsdale Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|9 min
|SweLL GirL
|16,660
|We VS We (Nov '09)
|16 min
|Black Zilla
|2,510
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|18 min
|NYStateOfMind
|337,394
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|59 min
|Ed Norton
|3,912
|COLBERT ! - I Can't Wait till Tonight ! and SNL !
|1 hr
|Minister of Infor...
|13
|REPUBs QUIET about LYING PRESIDENT !
|2 hr
|ITs ALL HILLARYs ...
|1
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|3 hr
|jimi-yank
|44,918
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|Fu Man Chu Yanks
|1,733
|Skype Names
|Jun 5
|timking
|61
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC