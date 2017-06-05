Westchester Police Assist In Drug Tra...

Westchester Police Assist In Drug Trafficking Bust Resulting In 9 Arrests

Nine members of a drug trafficking organization were charged Thursday with distributing a variety of narcotics, including heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine, in and around Rockland. The indictment alleges that the use of heroin distributed by defendant and 49-year-old Haverstraw resident Robert "Facey" Diaz resulted in serious bodily injury to a victim on Dec. 15, 2016 in Queens, according to Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon Kim, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Zugibe and Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration James J. Hunt.

