Video shows runaway bus careening down NY street backward

11 hrs ago Read more: WJOL-AM Joliet

Dramatic video captured by bystanders shows a runaway MTA bus rolling backward down a Brooklyn, New York street and hitting parked cars early Wednesday morning. ABC station WABC-TV reported that just before 1 a.m., the bus operator parked and exited the bus on Palmetto Avenue in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn.

