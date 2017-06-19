Video shows runaway bus careening down NY street backward
Dramatic video captured by bystanders shows a runaway MTA bus rolling backward down a Brooklyn, New York street and hitting parked cars early Wednesday morning. ABC station WABC-TV reported that just before 1 a.m., the bus operator parked and exited the bus on Palmetto Avenue in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn.
