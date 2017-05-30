Two shot when gunmen open fire on cro...

Two shot when gunmen open fire on crowd outside Brooklyn building

13 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Two people were wounded when gunmen opened fire on a crowd standing outside of the Sutter Ave.-Union St. Houses in Brooklyn. A pair of gunmen opened fire on a crowd standing outside a Brooklyn housing project early Saturday, wounding two, officials said.

