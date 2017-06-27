Truck driver charged in East Village crash that killed cyclist
Cyclist Kelly Hurley, 31, died of her injuries after being hit by a truck at First Ave. and 9th St. in Manhattan. A truck driver who fatally struck a fitness and feminism activist as she rode her bike through the East Village now faces criminal charges, police said Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|jimi-yank
|338,055
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|1 hr
|NEMO
|4,281
|Why do FOX News woman dress like hookers (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|AJ Dykstra
|296
|media to blackout trump re-election
|2 hr
|friend of mika
|3
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|5 hr
|Carlos
|45,109
|Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|Wolvesmane
|209
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|OussideU2
|1,767
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC