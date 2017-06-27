Truck driver charged in East Village ...

Truck driver charged in East Village crash that killed cyclist

14 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Cyclist Kelly Hurley, 31, died of her injuries after being hit by a truck at First Ave. and 9th St. in Manhattan. A truck driver who fatally struck a fitness and feminism activist as she rode her bike through the East Village now faces criminal charges, police said Wednesday.

