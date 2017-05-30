Three found dead in two boroughs over...

Three found dead in two boroughs over two-hour span

Honor student Aysia Chambers, 24, who graduated from Buffalo State in May with a master's degree in speech-language pathology, was found dead in her bed at her Staten Island home on Friday night. A 31-year-old Queens man died after he was found unconscious in his bedroom - one of three deaths police investigated Saturday.

