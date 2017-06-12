Teen Who Dragged NYPD Officer With Car Indicted for Attempted Murder: DA
The 15-year-old boy who dragged an NYPD officer with a stolen car, leaving him in a coma with "catastrophic head and brain injuries" was indicted by a grand jury on attempted murder and assault, prosecutors said. Justin Murrell wore a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants with his hands cuffed behind his back as he was arraigned on the indictment charges inside a Brooklyn courtroom packed with uniformed police officers Friday morning.
