Teen who climbed 1 World Trade Center allegedly caught on top of another high-rise

A teenager who was arrested three years ago for scaling the top of the then-unopened 1 World Trade Center has been arrested again, this time for allegedly climbing another New York City high-rise. Justin Casquejo, now 19, was arrested Thursday night after he was allegedly caught on the top of the Paramount Tower Luxury Apartments on East 39th Street in Manhattan.

