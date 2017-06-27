Teen pleads guilty in friend's shooti...

Teen pleads guilty in friend's shooting death; expected to avoid jail

Stephino Ross, 23, seen in this Facebook photo, was fatally shot by his friend Thomas Dembinski on Oct. 2, 2016, while they were allegedly examining guns. Dembinski has pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and criminal weapon possession, but is not expected to spend time in jail.

