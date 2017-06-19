Taser-toting man vows to kill neighbor outside Brooklyn mosque
The well-known Islamic Cultural Center of New York on Third Ave. and E. 96th St. on the Upper East Side got a bomb threat letter. A Brooklyn man armed with a Taser menaced a neighbor leaving a mosque early Friday, cursing the victim's religion and vowing to kill him, police sources said.
