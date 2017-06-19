Taser-toting man vows to kill neighbo...

Taser-toting man vows to kill neighbor outside Brooklyn mosque

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The well-known Islamic Cultural Center of New York on Third Ave. and E. 96th St. on the Upper East Side got a bomb threat letter. A Brooklyn man armed with a Taser menaced a neighbor leaving a mosque early Friday, cursing the victim's religion and vowing to kill him, police sources said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 11 min jimi-yank 45,054
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 12 min jimi-yank 337,881
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 2 hr Garry Puckett Uni... 4,231
OLD MILLENNIA TRUMP Re-Writes " Sink the Healtt... 2 hr Old Millennia Tra... 1
The World According to GOP ! 2 hr ITs ALL HILLARYs ... 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr weaponX 314,698
We VS We (Nov '09) 3 hr 2 Dogs 2,521
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) Jun 20 Poop pouch JimiYank 1,764
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,697 • Total comments across all topics: 281,996,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC