Sweet victory! Kings County takes foo...

Sweet victory! Kings County takes foodie prize

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Paper

Foodie website Eater anointed the 15 best chefs and restaurant pros in the country with its Eater Young Guns awards Thursday, and Kings County led the geographic pack! Granted, two other cities - Manhattan and New Orleans - matched it with two honorees each, but since the ceremony also happened in Brooklyn, at the swanky Cecconi's restaurant in Dumbo , we are counting that as another win. The publication honored Kim LeVine, of Cobble Hill tapas spot La Vara and its next-door coffee shop Tekoa, who also runs two eateries on the distant island of Manhattan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The United Hates of America (Sep '10) 1 min Minister of Infor... 2,959
We VS We (Nov '09) 16 min Minister of Infor... 2,524
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 17 min Minister of Infor... 4,250
COLBERT Announces RUN for PRESIDENT in 2020 ! 27 min Minister of Infor... 3
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 30 min Richie Palucci 16,763
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 37 min the don 337,936
Would Trump lie 1 hr Trump didnt lie 1
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 8 hr jimi-yank 45,077
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,979 • Total comments across all topics: 282,038,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC