Sweet victory! Kings County takes foodie prize

Foodie website Eater anointed the 15 best chefs and restaurant pros in the country with its Eater Young Guns awards Thursday, and Kings County led the geographic pack! Granted, two other cities - Manhattan and New Orleans - matched it with two honorees each, but since the ceremony also happened in Brooklyn, at the swanky Cecconi's restaurant in Dumbo , we are counting that as another win. The publication honored Kim LeVine, of Cobble Hill tapas spot La Vara and its next-door coffee shop Tekoa, who also runs two eateries on the distant island of Manhattan.

