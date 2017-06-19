Summer vacation: Never mind the hike....

Summer vacation: Never mind the hike. Where's the hammock?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

A new poll about summer travel finds that the No. 1 thing Americans want to do on vacation is ... nothing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News These are the dumbest restaurant names ever 4 min IescapedNAM-legs 1
A solar wall? What the f... it will be broken i... 7 min releaseyourtaxes 1
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 32 min jimi-yank 337,817
When's the next presidential erection? 1 hr Mighty righty 2
Time to go? (Jun '15) 1 hr Headhunterfu 13,386
vengful testimony 2 hr Mighty righty 2
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 3 hr Princess Hey 18,089
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 4 hr NEMO 4,180
Skype Names 6 hr Str8 curious lati... 90
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,861 • Total comments across all topics: 281,928,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC