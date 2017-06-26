String of weekend shootings leaves one man dead

Two people were shot, one fatally, while sitting in a parked car in the Bronx Sunday night - leaving a total of 12 shooting victims over the city's warm Summer weekend, cops said. Officers were responding to a call of an assault at Tiffany Street and Oak Point Avenue at around 6:15 p.m. when they found a 34-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds and a 34-year-old woman shot once in the leg, both sitting in a dark-colored BMW, according to police.

