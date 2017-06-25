Staten Island Ferris wheel project is...

Staten Island Ferris wheel project is spinning out of control

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

The design team building the 630-foot-high New York Wheel on the borough's north shore got into a bitter pay dispute with the developer - and walked off the job in late May. The developer then made desperate pleas to a federal judge to get the work started again, saying the revitalization of Staten Island's waterfront was at stake. And the developer's lawyer, former Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro, tried to keep the dispute hush-hush.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 2 min jimi-yank 337,927
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 17 min Mouse 45,075
The United Hates of America (Sep '10) 31 min 2 Dogs 2,955
Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16) 2 hr Boyyum 208
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 2 hr KOKOS NEST 4,242
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr Sam 314,710
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 3 hr Princess Hey 16,760
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,275 • Total comments across all topics: 282,020,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC