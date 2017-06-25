Staten Island Ferris wheel project is spinning out of control
The design team building the 630-foot-high New York Wheel on the borough's north shore got into a bitter pay dispute with the developer - and walked off the job in late May. The developer then made desperate pleas to a federal judge to get the work started again, saying the revitalization of Staten Island's waterfront was at stake. And the developer's lawyer, former Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro, tried to keep the dispute hush-hush.
