Son finds mother, 80, dead with trauma to body, head
An 80-year-old woman's son found her dead in her Queens home with injuries to her head and body, officials said. Ganina Olszewska's son discovered her in the bedroom of her apartment on Madison St. near Fresh Pond Road in Ridgewood about 8:45 a.m., police and sources said.
