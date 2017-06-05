Sign up for a crash course on Prince'...

Sign up for a crash course on Prince's "Sign 'o' the Times" album & concert film

Read more: WJXB-FM Knoxville

Scholars and media personalities versed in all things Prince will be in attendance at New York University tonight to discuss the late icon's 1987 album, Sign 'o' the Times , as well as the Sign 'o' the Times concert film. The event will take place at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering in Brooklyn, New York, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET.

New York, NY

