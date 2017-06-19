Separate deaths of 2 NYC infants unde...

Separate deaths of 2 NYC infants under investigation

The New York City medical examiner's office is investigating the deaths of two one-month-old baby girls in Queens and the Bronx. Police responded to a 911 call about an unconscious child on 238th Street in Queens at about 6 a.m. Saturday.

