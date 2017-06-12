Seinfeld-Inspired Soup Company Files ...

Seinfeld-Inspired Soup Company Files for Bankruptcy

A company that sells soup from the recipes of the chef who was the real-life model of the Soup Nazi on has filed for bankruptcy less than a month after its chief financial officer was arrested on charges he cheated the government out of employment-related taxes. Soupman Inc., based in Staten Island, sells soups made from the recipes of Al Yeganeh.

