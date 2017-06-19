Second man convicted in fatal shootin...

Second man convicted in fatal shooting of 14-year-old Queens girl

Read more: New York Daily News

Shamel Capers, 19, was found guilty after he opened fire on a Q6 bus hitting D'aja Robinson in the head. A second man in Queens has been convicted of murder in the May 2013 shooting death of a 14-year-old girl who was hit in the head by a bullet that pierced the window of a city bus.

