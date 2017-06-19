SCS director charged after 10-yr-old boy shot in Staten Island
Managing Director of Operations for Smart City Solutions Semion Mosheshvili aka Simon Mosheshvili is facing criminal charges after a gun he was handling went off injuring a 10-year-old in the shoulder. Mosheshvili, 42, of Hewlett, New York, on Sunday pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, first degree reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.
