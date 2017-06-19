SCS director charged after 10-yr-old ...

SCS director charged after 10-yr-old boy shot in Staten Island

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Stabroek News

Managing Director of Operations for Smart City Solutions Semion Mosheshvili aka Simon Mosheshvili is facing criminal charges after a gun he was handling went off injuring a 10-year-old in the shoulder. Mosheshvili, 42, of Hewlett, New York, on Sunday pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, first degree reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do FOX News woman dress like hookers (Jul '15) 12 min Hoping To Be Disc... 288
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 22 min jimi-yank 337,755
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 27 min Wall specialist 63,810
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 1 hr Bobby V 45,018
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 2 hr Princess Hey 16,723
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 3 hr Princess Hey 18,085
Skype Names 4 hr Tim 87
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 8 hr Wall specialist 4,146
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) Mon Humpty Dance 1,764
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,954 • Total comments across all topics: 281,890,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC