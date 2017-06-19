'RuPaul's Drag Race' Winner Sasha Velour Cut From A Different Fabric
On Friday night, a new American monarch rose to power beneath a cascade of rose petals, a cracked mask and the ballads of Whitney Houston. But she didn't just use the glamour, comedy, acting and lip syncing prowess that fans of RuPaul's Drag Race have come to expect from America's Next Drag Superstar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|9 min
|Princess Hey
|16,762
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|9 min
|NEMO
|4,248
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|23 min
|ThomasA
|314,713
|Democrat voters brawl shut down mall
|1 hr
|RePubs Oxey-Morons
|2
|COLBERT Announces RUN for PRESIDENT in 2020 !
|1 hr
|The French Connec...
|2
|ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER Trolls TRUMP !
|1 hr
|Frenchie Fries TRUMP
|1
|canuck cartoons !
|2 hr
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|4 hr
|jimi-yank
|337,934
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|5 hr
|jimi-yank
|45,077
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC