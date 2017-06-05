Remy Ma Claps Back With 'Mask Off' Fr...

Remy Ma Claps Back With 'Mask Off' Freestyle

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj aren't done going at each other's necks, it seems. At a New York City listening session for 2 Chainz forthcoming Pretty Girls Love Trap Music Tit played a snippet of his collaboration with Minaj where the Queens star apparently threw more shots at her Bronx nemesis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jets talk back (Dec '07) 11 min Paul Yanks 13,966
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 16 min Paul Yanks 337,423
Flynn keeping quiet, except with federal invest... 17 min releaseyourtaxes 1
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 22 min Paul Yanks 44,921
REPUBs QUIET about LYING PRESIDENT ! 55 min Mighty righty 2
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 1 hr Susanm 16,668
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 2 hr Guinness Drinker 3,914
Skype Names 2 hr anonsuck 62
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 12 hr Barbara 1,735
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,399 • Total comments across all topics: 281,640,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC