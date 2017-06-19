Recall watch: Fish, muesli and hummus...

Recall watch: Fish, muesli and hummus among pulled products

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Willis Ocean Inc., Brooklyn, NY, is recalling its duck brand frozen steamed scomber fish because the product was found to be uneviscerated. Photos courtesy of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
i seek a long term relationship 2 hr DNC taxer 2
Hillary Clinton's lower back tattoo 2 hr NYC Hipster 3
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 5 hr Dudley 4,162
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr ritedownthemiddle 63,817
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 5 hr jimi-yank 337,790
News Whimsical tour of Muslim world at Children's Mu... 5 hr Mighty righty 3
When's the next presidential erection? 5 hr Democrat 1
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 8 hr Poop pouch JimiYank 1,764
Skype Names 22 hr Tim 87
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,060 • Total comments across all topics: 281,908,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC