Queens man shot dead trying to help f...

Queens man shot dead trying to help friend settle traffic dispute

13 hrs ago

A Queens man was killed trying to help a friend who was arguing with two ex-cons over a double-parked car in South Jamaica. A pistol-packing Queens man who tried to help a friend settle a traffic dispute with a convicted killer wound up dead, officials said Thursday.

