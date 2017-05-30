Queens man, 26, found dead in his bed...

Queens man, 26, found dead in his bedroom

The man was found dead in his bedroom on 19th Ave. and 169th St. in Whitestone, Queens, on Friday evening. A 26-year-old Queens man was found dead in his bedroom by a family member Friday evening, police said.

