Queens Advocates See Triple Threat: LIC Rezoning, BQX Streetcar, Sunnyside Yards Plan
Over the next decade, western Queens could be poised for a significant transformation. Not only is the city proposing to rezone Long Island City, building on several earlier rezonings by Bloomberg, it's also put forth a proposed streetcar called the Brooklyn-Queens Connector and a vision for building over the Sunnyside Yards Amtrak and MTA rail yard.
