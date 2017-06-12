Police: Suspect first to drive drunk near new bridge
Police say a 26-year-old New Jersey man drove drunk and in the wrong direction near a newly opened bridge to New York's Staten Island. Police say the Hazlet man is the first person charged with drunken driving in the vicinity of the Goethals Bridge connecting Staten Island to New Jersey.
