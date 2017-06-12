Peter Criss, Kiss' founding Catman, saying goodbye to stage

In this June 15, 2017 photo, drummer and vocalist Peter Criss rehearses in a New York City studio for his final U.S. performance on Saturday, June 17. The co-founding member of Kiss best known for the hit single "Beth" says he wants to leave the stage on his own terms after a series of unhappy endings with Kiss, and to say goodbye to his fans. less In this June 15, 2017 photo, drummer and vocalist Peter Criss rehearses in a New York City studio for his final U.S. performance on Saturday, June 17. The co-founding member of Kiss best known for the hit ... more NEW YORK - Peter Criss , the original Catman drummer and vocalist from the rock group Kiss, is retiring from the concert stage.

