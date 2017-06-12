Peter Criss, Kiss' founding Catman, saying goodbye to stage
In this June 15, 2017 photo, drummer and vocalist Peter Criss rehearses in a New York City studio for his final U.S. performance on Saturday, June 17. The co-founding member of Kiss best known for the hit single "Beth" says he wants to leave the stage on his own terms after a series of unhappy endings with Kiss, and to say goodbye to his fans. less In this June 15, 2017 photo, drummer and vocalist Peter Criss rehearses in a New York City studio for his final U.S. performance on Saturday, June 17. The co-founding member of Kiss best known for the hit ... more NEW YORK - Peter Criss , the original Catman drummer and vocalist from the rock group Kiss, is retiring from the concert stage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|41 min
|NEMO
|4,109
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|53 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,773
|Queens Landlord Accused of Trying to Scare Undo...
|1 hr
|It is Complicated
|6
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|weaponX
|314,612
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|TMAN_Mets
|45,005
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|13,385
|Skype Names
|4 hr
|thatdicktho19
|77
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|taste yesterdays ...
|1,756
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC