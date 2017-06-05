Pedestrian struck and killed on South Shore by hit-and-run driver
Police are investigating a hit-and-run early Sunday morning in Tottenville that resulted in the death of a 59-year-old pedestrian who lived close by. Police are investigating a hit-and-run early Sunday morning in Tottenville that resulted in the death of a 59-year-old pedestrian who lived close by.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clinton remain in firm control of Dem party
|4 min
|Lock it down
|1
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|6 min
|Dudley
|3,958
|Angry libs protested today
|19 min
|Black mom
|1
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|jimi-yank
|13,975
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|2 hr
|rainmaker2016
|18,045
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|2 hr
|rainmaker2016
|16,680
|Fox is going down (Dec '09)
|2 hr
|Black Zilla
|7,117
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|3 hr
|jimi-yank
|337,517
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|5 hr
|Paul Yanks
|44,936
|Skype Names
|6 hr
|kumbayamylord1
|66
|
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|Sat
|voice of satan
|1,736
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC