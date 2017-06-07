Parolee who shot boy in the head pleads not guilty to attempted murder 0:0
The Bronx parolee who shot a 5-year-old birthday boy in the head pleaded not guilty to an attempted murder charge on Wednesday, as his defense attorney argued the bullet wasn't meant for the little boy. Michael Quiles, 27, was firing at a rival, Christian Foster, when little Jaheem Hunter was struck by a stray bullet, according to a criminal complaint.
