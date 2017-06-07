Parolee who shot boy in the head plea...

Parolee who shot boy in the head pleads not guilty to attempted murder 0:0

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: New York Post

The Bronx parolee who shot a 5-year-old birthday boy in the head pleaded not guilty to an attempted murder charge on Wednesday, as his defense attorney argued the bullet wasn't meant for the little boy. Michael Quiles, 27, was firing at a rival, Christian Foster, when little Jaheem Hunter was struck by a stray bullet, according to a criminal complaint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 26 min NYStateOfMind 44,914
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 28 min NYStateOfMind 337,327
Fulton N.Y. TRUMP its a CHRISTOPHER for his FBI... 2 hr Diana Vickery 8
Whine and Cheese: Where are the crackers (Dec '09) 2 hr 2 Dogs 1,446
Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16) 3 hr CalvinV 192
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 4 hr Minister of Infor... 3,897
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 4 hr Princess Hey 16,636
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 5 hr ols2902 1,726
Skype Names Mon timking 61
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,869 • Total comments across all topics: 281,587,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC