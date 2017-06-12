Overdose Deaths Up 46 Percent Citywid...

Overdose Deaths Up 46 Percent Citywide, With Opioids Largely To Blame

Fatal drug overdoses climbed drastically last year, increasing among all demographic groups and in almost every neighborhood, new data from the city's Department of Health shows. A total of 1,374 people died in drug overdoses last year, a 46 percent increase from 2015, the newest DOH data reveals.

