Over 7,400 cities stand by Paris accord
Mayors from more than 7,400 cities across the globe - including over 130 in the U.S. - are still committed to goals laid out in the Paris climate agreement despite President Donald Trump pulling the U.S. out. The group is called the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy, and its board of directors met for the first time Tuesday in Brussels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKBW.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|25 min
|paternoster
|13,394
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|36 min
|jimi-yank
|338,058
|Why do FOX News woman dress like hookers (Jul '15)
|48 min
|anonymous
|297
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|57 min
|Princess Hey
|16,780
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|jimi-yank
|45,116
|media to blackout trump re-election
|3 hr
|Mighty righty
|4
|Sanders investigation: A look Bernie's wife, Ja...
|3 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|5 hr
|NEMO
|4,281
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC