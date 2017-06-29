Over 7,400 cities stand by Paris accord

Mayors from more than 7,400 cities across the globe - including over 130 in the U.S. - are still committed to goals laid out in the Paris climate agreement despite President Donald Trump pulling the U.S. out. The group is called the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy, and its board of directors met for the first time Tuesday in Brussels.

