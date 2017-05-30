Officer who plead guilty of assaultin...

Officer who plead guilty of assaulting woman in NY gets 3 years probation

13 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

A New York City police officer who plead guilty to the misdemeanor assault of a Bronx woman has received three years' probation for the incident. Eugene Donnelly, 29, was sentenced in a Bronx Criminal Court Thursday, and has been ordered to undergo alcohol abuse treatment, The New York Daily News reports.

