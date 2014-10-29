NYPD promotes cop, wounded in 2014 hatchet attack, to detective
Whether on your phone or delivered to your doorstep, the Daily News brings you award-winning coverage of the latest in news, sports, entertainment and more. NYPD cop Kenneth Healey, hurt by lone-wolf who hit him in head with hatchet in 2014 attack, promoted to detective NYPD Police Officer Kenneth Healey, 25, who was attack with a hatchet by Zale Thompson, was released from Jamaica Hospital Medical Center located at 8900 Van Wyck Expressway in Queens on Wednesday, October 29, 2014.
