NYPD cops furious at commissioner ove...

NYPD cops furious at commissioner over officer's murder charge 0:0

12 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

NYPD cops - angry that a sergeant has been charged with murder for fatally shooting a bat-wielding Bronx woman - are circulating an image of a department firing-range target with Police Commissioner James O'Neill's face superimposed on it, The Post has learned. The doctored image started circulating among rank-and-file cops after Sgt.

